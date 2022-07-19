Smart Grid Markets: Future Forecasts Evaluated Based on Industry Player Investment Strategies

Key Companies Covered in the Smart Grid Market Research are Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Open System International Inc., IBM Corporation, Alstom, Silver Spring Networks, and other key market players.

Smart Grid Market is expected to grow from USD 39.84 billion in 2016 and reach USD 83.81 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The global smart grid market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the smart grid market.

The global smart grid market is anticipated to grow exponentially, due to the emergence of the advanced technologies that can meet the rising demand for the responsive and automated power grids.

The key factors driving the global smart grid market include the introduction of favorable government initiatives and the changing rules and regulations.

Also, the increasing emphasis on reliability and energy efficiency and the increasing roll outs of the smart meters across the globe are fueling the growth of the global smart grid market.

Other factors such as the growing demand for secure & reliable power supply and enhanced operational efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the limited scope of product differentiation and the high cost of deployment are a few restraints anticipated to hamper the growth of the global smart grid market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the smart grid market by the following segments:

Smart Grid Market, by Solution

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Communication

Grid Asset Management

Other Solutions

Smart Grid Market, by Service

Implementation and Integration

Consulting

Repair and Maintenance

