Cultures Market Size 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030

Global Cultures Market is valued at approximately USD 154.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.60% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cultures is majorly used in beverages, sauces, dressings and condiments, bakery & confectionery, dried processed food etc. It is available in various types such as starter, adjunct, probiotic, and others etc. The increasing consumption of dairy products has led to the adoption of Cultures across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2020, the consumption and production of milk is rising globally. The source states that India and Pakistan are the largest consumer of milk and the largest producer globally. India’s production is increased by 4.2 % to 192 Mt. As per the same source, the Russian Federation, Mexico, Japan, the Middle East, and North Africa will continue to be significant importers of dairy products. Rising consumer awareness about clean label products enhances the growth of Cultures Market. Also, with the increasing investment towards milk products, the adoption & demand for Cultures is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Cultures Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing demand for dairy products and increasing milk consumption. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness towards nutritional value in dairy products would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Cultures market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Chr Hansen (Denmark)

DowDuPont (US)

Sacco S.R.L (Italy)

CSK Food Enrichment B.V. (Netherlands)

THT S.A. (Belgium)

Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy)

Biochem S.R.L (Italy)

Meat Cracks Technology GmbH (Germany)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Bioprox (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Starter

Adjunct

Probiotic

Other types

By Application:

Beverages

Sauces, dressings, and condiments

Bakery & Confectionery

Dried Processed Food

Sweet & Savoury Snacks

Frozen and Chilled processed food

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

