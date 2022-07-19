Contract Research Organization Services Market Size 2022 by Type, End-Use, Region and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Contract Research means research carried out with the involvement, usually financial support or donation, of a manufacturer or supplier of materials that will be used in the research. The increasing investment in pharmaceuticals and rising number of clinical trials has led to the adoption of Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic market is expected to grow 3x in the next decade. India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is estimated at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Also, with the growth in the drugs and biologics market, the adoption & demand for Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a well-established base of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and high investments in the biosimilars & biologics segment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ICON Plc (US)

Axcent Advanced Analytics (US)

SGS (Switzerland)

IQVIA (US)

LabCorp (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Syneos Health (US)

Parexel International (US)

PPD (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Early Phase Development Services

Clinical Research Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

