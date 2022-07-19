Augmented Reality Market Key Players May See Big Move According to Industry Experts

Key Companies Covered in the Augmented Reality Market Research are Google, Inc., Blipper.com Ltd., Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc. and other key market players.

Global Augmented Reality Market worth USD 4.10 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 124.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 76.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The global augmented reality market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the augmented reality market.

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The major factors driving the augmented reality market include the rising demand from the automotive and architecture industries and the intensified demand in the e-commerce and retail sector.

Apart from that, the increase in the augmented reality devices and the rising applications in the healthcare industry for disease detection & diagnosis are also expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for augmented reality enabled devices, growing applications in the tourism segment, and the high amount of investments for the research and development in the augmented reality technology are anticipated to boost the growth opportunities for the augmented reality market.

However, the limited processing power of the computers & networks, the restricted memory card sizes with limited storage capacity and the limited user interface are some of the major restraining factors for the market.

Moreover, the privacy issues and the complexity of the designs are some of the major challenges faced by this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the augmented reality market by the following segments:

Augmented Reality Market, by Component

Sensors

Integrated Circuits

Micro-Controllers & Processors

Displays

Software

Augmented Reality Market, by Product

Smart Phones Apps

Eye Glasses

Contact Lenses

Head Mounted Displays

Head Up Displays

Augmented Reality Market, by Application

Gaming

Media

Education & Training

Healthcare

Architecture & Building Design

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Digital Marketing

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

