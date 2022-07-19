Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2022, Share, Trend Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts Till 2030

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Clinical Supply, or Clinical Trial Supply, is defined as the supply of materials required for conducting a clinical trial and this includes 24-hour collection and delivery of biological specimens (including infectious samples), investigational drugs, kits and other study materials and supplies, expert assistance. The increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and increasing number of registered clinical trials has led to the adoption of Clinical Trial Supplies across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the IBEF, India’s medical devices market stood at US$ 10.36 billion in FY20. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025 to reach US$ 50 billion. Also, with the increasing emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Clinical Trial Supplies is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of drug development impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Clinical Trial Supplies market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of registered clinical trials and significant investments in R&D for clinical trials in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and high incidence and prevalence of cancer would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Trial Supplies market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biocair (UK)

Thermo Fisher (US)

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Parexel (US)

Eurofins (France)

UDG Healthcare (Ireland)

Piramal Pharma Solutions (India)

Almac Group (UK)

PCI Pharma Services (US)

PRA Health Sciences (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Logistics & distribution

Storage & retention

Packaging, labeling, and blinding

Manufacturing

Comparator sourcing

Other services

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Medical Devices Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

