Wireless Charging Market Brief Analysis of Top Leading Companies From 2022 To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Wireless Charging Market Research are PowerbyProxi, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Convenient Power HK Limited, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powercast, Inc., Samsung, Wireless Power Consortium and other key market players.

The global wireless market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Wireless charging is the process of transmitting electrical energy without transmitting materials or physical wires. In this technology, electrons flow through electric, magnetic or electromagnetic field medium. In the emerging technology market, some of the successfully evolved applications are microwaves, ultrasound, infrared, solar cells, laser, and resonance electromagnetic waves. Wireless charging technology works on two technologies, as induction and resonance of magnetic field. In inductive charging coils are tightly coupled, resulting in high power transmission with low heat generation. This inductive charging technology is highly preferable in charging of electronic devices such as smartphones and tabs. In resonant charging, coils are loosely coupled and have low-power transfer efficiency. Such type of systems is best suitable for the applications having a tight electromagnetic induction or electromotive force like in automobiles.

The global wireless charging market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the wireless charging market.

Increasing demand for user-friendly and effortless charging options for electronic devices as well as bulky electric vehicles is the major driving factor for the growth of the wireless charging market.

The rising demand for the renewable energy sources, environment-friendly batteries, and intelligent management of the power systems to achieve better energy efficiency are also boosting the demand for the global market for wireless charging.

The availability of the option of charging multiple devices with a single charging source has gained a great rise in demand for the wireless charging technology, which is expected to drive the market demand.

However, the lack of awareness towards the benefits of the wireless charging technology and the requirement of huge capital investment limit the adoption of the smart charging or wireless charging options.

Moreover, the incompatibility and unequal standardization of various power transmitters are inhibiting the growth of the wireless charging market.

The demand in augmented power efficiency through wireless chargers and the changing lifestyles with increasing sophistication of the living standards are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market.

This report analyzes the wireless charging market by the following segments:

Wireless Charging Market, by Technology

Induction

Magnetic Field Resonance

Wireless Charging Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

