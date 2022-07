Clinical Trial Management System Market Size 2022 Industry Growth, Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is valued at approximately USD 801 million (0.801 billion) in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Clinical Trial Management System is a software system that is used to maintain and manage the planning, executing, and reporting functions as well as handle members’ contact information and tracking deadlines. This system is gaining huge traction among the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to manage clinical trials during clinical research.

The primary factors such as the rising number of clinical trials, growing government fundings, and grants to support clinical trials, coupled with increasing research partnerships between pharma-biopharma companies and CROs have led to the adoption of Clinical Trial Management System across the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, ERT-a a leading global data and technology company declared the launch of Data Insights- the company’s novel Trial Oversight solution that offers a more precise and rapid discovery of variabilities in endpoint data collection and management. Thereby, the growing availability of advanced CTMS solutions will further stimulate market growth across the globe. However, the lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high integration with Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and mobile computing is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for drug development, presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and CROs, and rising number of drug development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of large patient pool, increasing number of government fundings to support clinical trials, as well as low operating costs for conducting clinical trials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Trial Management System Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio-Optronics

Oracle Corporation

Advarra Technology Solutions

Parexel International

MasterControl

Crucial Data Solutions

DataStat

RealTime Software Solutions LLC

Medidata Solutions

DZS Clinical Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment

Enterprise-wide CTMS

On-Site CTMS

By Delivery

Web-based (On-demand)

Licensed Enterprise (On-premises)

Cloud-based (SaaS)

By Product & Service

Software

Services

By End-User

Large Pharma-biotech Companies

CROs

Medical Device Manufacturers

Small & Mid-sized Pharma-biotech Companies

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

