Cancer Diagnostics Market, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cancer diagnostics involves identification of different biomarkers, proteins, and some signs that lead to the identification of the presence of a cancerous tumor. Growing prevalence of various types of cancer such as breast, lung, prostate and others are fueling demand for cancer diagnostics globally. According to American Cancer Society, in 2022, about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and about 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

Also, as per Canadian Cancer Society, 29,600 citizens were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 in Canada. Additionally, growing public and private initiatives regarding early diagnosis of cancer and rising number of cancer diagnostic center globally are the factors fueling demand for cancer diagnostic. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic technologies and rising health consciousness among people are expected to fuel growth in the market during forecast period. In November 2021, Siemens Healthineers unveiled Magnetom Free, which is a cost-effective whole-body MRI scanner, designed to enable significantly better access to magnetic resonance imaging globally. However, high cost of cancer diagnostics and lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are projected to restrain growth in coming years.

The geographical regions considered for the global Cancer Diagnostics market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market in terms of revenue due to continuously growing cancer patients and fast adoption of latest technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period due to growing awareness regarding cancer diagnostics and government funding for cancer diagnostic centers.

Major market player included in this report are:

DICKINSON AND COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

ILLUMINA INC

BIOMERIEUX SA

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

ROCHE HOLDINGS AG

DANAHER CORPORATION

HOLOGIC, INC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnostic Type:

Diagnostic Imaging Tests

Biopsy and Cytology Tests

Tumor Biomarkers

Other Diagnostic Types

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

