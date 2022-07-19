Biotechnology Reagents Market Size, Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2022 to 2030

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Biotechnology Reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to provide a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, diagnosis, bioscience, and education. The increasing research and development expenditure by the biotechnology companies and increasing investment in biotechnology has led to the adoption of Biotechnology Reagents across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Under the Union Budget 2021-22, the government outlaid Rs. 1,660 crore (US$ 227.94 million) for biotechnology research and development. Also, with the continual product developments, the adoption & demand for Biotechnology Reagents is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, regulations by the governments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Biotechnology Reagents market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to government funding, and new products are driving the reagents. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increased research outsourcing activities in the life science technology field would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biotechnology Reagents market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott (U.S.).

Life Technologies, (U.S.),

Bio-Rad (U.S.),

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.),

Water Corporation (U.S.),

Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.),

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Betcon Dickinson (U.S.),

Beckman Coulter (U.S.),

Roche (Switzerland),

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Life science

Analytical

By Application:

Protein synthesis and purification

Gene expression

DNA and RNA analysis

Drug testing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

