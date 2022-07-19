Bioreactors Market 2022 Size, Share, Demands and Research Report 2030

Global Bioreactors Market is valued at approximately USD 1410 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Bioreactor is defined as a vessel that carries out a biological reaction and is used to culture aerobic cells for conducting cellular or enzymatic immobilization. The growing biologics market, increase in adoption of single-use technologies have led to the adoption of Bioreactors across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian biologics market is expected to register a CAGR of 22% from 2019 to 2025 to reach US$ 12 billion by 2025. Also, with the growing popularity of single-use Bioreactors among biopharmaceutical companies, the adoption & demand for Bioreactors is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, regulatory concerns related to single-use Bioreactors impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Bioreactors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to Single-use and Stainless Steel and use of hybrid technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increase in the number of biomanufacturing facilities and investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioreactors market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC

Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

M+W Group

PM Group

Technip S.A.

Faithful+Gould Inc.

Nne Pharmaplan

Flad Architects

CRB Consulting Engineers Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Control Type:

Manual

Automated (MFCs)

By Material:

Glass

Stainless Steel

Single-Use

By End-Use:

R&D Departments

R&D Institutes

CROs (Contract Research Organizations)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

