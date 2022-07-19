Taiwan mulls expanded 4th COVID vaccinations against BA.4, BA.5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s COVID-19 task force said on Monday (July 18) the campaign to provide people with a fourth shot will be expanded but has ruled out mass vaccinations for all.

The decision was made in light of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 raging globally and with Taiwan expected to experience another outbreak caused by the highly infectious strain in the coming months, said Victor Wang (王必勝), the new head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The eligibility for the fourth vaccine dose is being discussed, drawing from experience elsewhere and taking into account the divided views of experts. According to CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), most countries inoculate only those aged 65 and above, while the U.S. offers the fourth dose to those 50 and older as well as people under 18 with weakened immune systems.

Vaccine supply is not an issue, CNA quoted Chuang as saying, adding that the country is seeking to introduce next-generation COVID vaccines, which can better protect against new variants.

The CECC said last week BA.4 and BA.5 are not likely to take hold in Taiwan until August following a BA.2 surge between April and July. As of Sunday (July 17), 85.51% of people in Taiwan had received two jabs and 70.91% had been given a booster shot, according to a COVID-19 dashboard.