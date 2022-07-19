Alexa
Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August

Some members of Biden administration reportedly worried over angering Beijing if Pelosi visits Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 12:21
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before signing H.R. 3525, the Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pa...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. media outlets are reporting that U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in August.

The Financial Times on Tuesday (July 19) cited six sources as stating that Pelosi will head a delegation that will visit Taiwan in August. Pelosi reportedly had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but the trip was canceled at the last minute after she was diagnosed with COVID.

The August visit to Taiwan is reportedly part of a tour that will also include Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The delegation will also make a stopover in Hawaii to visit the headquarters of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Three of the sources stated that the Biden administration had expressed reservations about Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The timing of the visit is considered problematic as Aug. 1 is the anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

Two people familiar with the matter claimed that there is dissent within the White House over whether Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is advisable. Also, a seventh source warned that the trip could end up being canceled.

If Pelosi's trip takes place as planned, this would mark the first time a House speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich's meeting with former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in Taipei in 1997.
