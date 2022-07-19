US Senate bill aims to start toughening Taiwan's defenses within 180 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (NDAA FY23), which was filed with the Senate on Monday (July 18), includes a provision that requires the White House to formulate a "multi-year plan" with Taiwan officials within 180 days of the bill taking effect on providing Taiwan with appropriate defensive capabilities and conducting joint training and exercises.

On Thursday, the House passed its version of the NDAA FY23, which included an invitation for Taiwan to take part in the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. It also added the Taiwan Peace and Stability Act which requires the Biden administration to submit a report within 90 days on a "whole-of-government strategy" to enhance deterrence against a conflict in the Taiwan Strait and focus on cooperation with allies.

Having passed its version of the NDAA which also provides provisions for strengthening Taiwan's defenses on June 16, the U.S. Senate's Armed Services Committee on Monday filed the bill with the senate. In addition to the definition of terms and statement of policy listed in Section 1244 Defense of Taiwan, content regarding the country is mainly located in Articles 1245 and 1251.

The act requires that no later than 180 days after it goes into effect, the U.S. secretary of defense, in coordination with the secretary of state and the American Institute in Taiwan, must attempt to engage with Taiwanese officials in developing and implementing a "multi-year plan" to provide Taiwan with appropriate defensive capabilities and engage in combined training activities in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act.

The Senate is expected to review and vote on the NDAA FY23 in September. Due to the differences in the House and Senate versions of the bill, after it is passed in the Senate, the two chambers will negotiate on reaching a consensus on the different provisions and hold another vote on the final version before sending it to the White House for the president's signature.