Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county

Shallow quake reported in Fuli, Hualien

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 11:17
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday morning (July 19), Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan countyaccording to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 90.5 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall with a focal depth of 7.1 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Taitung County, and a 1 in Nantou County, Yunlin County, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Hualien

