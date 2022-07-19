Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei mayoral candidate Chen panned over wife talk

Incumbent mayor Ko Wen-je’s wife accuses Chen of smearing her with innuendos

  253
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 10:43
Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the DPP. 

Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung of the DPP.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei mayor’s wife, Peggy Chen (陳珮琪), on Monday (July 18) lashed out at Democratic Progressive Party mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for an alleged smear against her.

The row was sparked by remarks by the former health minister on a radio show hosted by Clara Chou (周玉蔻), when Chen said his wife, a cellist surnamed Sun (孫), does not make the habit of telling people off in Facebook posts or publicly expressing opinions about government policies, wrote CNA.

He was pressed by Chou on a series of straightforward questions about the “wife of an unspecified mayor” who has taken to scolding others via social media. While he did not name anyone, the talk appeared to have offended Peggy Chen, whose Facebook posts have routinely drawn controversy for her blunt way of criticizing politicians or public affairs.

Later Monday, Peggy called Chen out on the matter in a Facebook post, lambasting him for insinuating that she likes to meddle in her husband’s work. Acknowledging the post was likely to invite a flood of criticism, she demanded Chen say explicitly “to which mayor’s wife he was referring” and “stop slandering others by making innuendoes.”

Herself a pediatrician, Peggy has made her name as an outspoken figure who does not stay in the shadow of her husband. In her previous Facebook post in March, she took aim at Chen for what she claimed was a flawed COVID-19 response.
Taipei
mayor
Chen Shih-chung
Peggy Chen
health minister

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Justin Chou pays tribute to pop icons with fashion show
Taiwan's Justin Chou pays tribute to pop icons with fashion show
2022/07/18 17:35
Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe
Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe
2022/07/18 10:14
Taipei mayoral hopeful says he dropped bid to secure US residency in 1971
Taipei mayoral hopeful says he dropped bid to secure US residency in 1971
2022/07/17 16:41
Taipei Mayor Ko touts ‘Tiffany green’ as third option beyond blue and green
Taipei Mayor Ko touts ‘Tiffany green’ as third option beyond blue and green
2022/07/17 12:35
Taiwan and Poland are natural allies
Taiwan and Poland are natural allies
2022/07/16 15:59