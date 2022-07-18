Alexa
Taiwan’s Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail becomes first ‘Quiet Trail’ in the world

The trail is surrounded by cypress forest and heavy moss growth that serves as natural soundproofing

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/18 20:05
The Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail (Forestry Bureau photo)

The Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail in Yilan County’s Taipingshan was awarded a Quiet Trail certificate by Quiet Parks International (QPI) at a ceremony on Monday (July 18), World Listening Day, becoming the first trail in the world to receive the honor.

The 3.95 km Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail runs along the Cuifeng Lake, the largest mountain lake in the country, and is the longest trail in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area.

The Forestry Bureau stated the trail is located in a remote area surrounded by cypress forests and heavy moss growth that serves like a layer of natural sound-absorbing styrofoam. The lowest volume recorded along the trail’s quietest section, which is between kilometer marks 2.2 and 3.7, was 25 decibels in 2014, the bureau added.

The QPI introduces itself on its website as a “non-profit committed to saving quiet for the benefit of all life” and “recognizes the immediate need for identifying and protecting endangered locations because quiet places are quickly becoming extinct.”


(YouTube, 台灣光華雜誌video)

The Cuifeng Lake (Forestry Bureau photo)

The Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail (Forestry Bureau photo)

The award ceremony (Forestry Bureau photo)
Cuifeng Lake Circular Trail
Taipingshan
Quiet Trail
Quiet Parks International

