BusinessFocus Award 2022: 13 Pioneering Winners Unveiled, Creating New Economic Directions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 July 2022 - The BusinessFocus Award Presentation ceremony 2022 was successfully held at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong on 8 July 2022 (Friday). The award honours technology inventions, innovative corporate initiatives and excellence service providers adapting to the "new economy direction" in Hong Kong.







As an affirmation to the achievement of business owners and their teams, the BusinessFocus Award 2022, with the theme of “Creating a New Direction for Our Economy”, has recognised 13 companies which performed exceptional dedication and accomplishments in striving for the best with innovative business ideas in the past year. The rewarded companies include:

Henderson Land Development Company Limited Hang Seng Bank Tencent Cloud ORIX Asia Limited FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited KPay Merchant Service Limited Golden Emperor Properties Limited Town Health International Medical Group Igniting Capital Innothrough Academy CYOTC







Messages from Business Leaders & Academics,

With Best Wishes to Corporations in Seizing Opportunities to Innovate



Dr. Allan Zeman, the Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, addressed his faith in the inauguration of the new governing team to bring a new ambience to society. Moreover, Hong Kong has gotten over a hard time in the past years, and he believes the current Chief Executive, Mr. John Lee will be working jointly with all sectors to embrace a better future for Hong Kong. In addition, he mentioned that he had contributed to suggesting the "result-oriented" approach raised by Mr. Lee earlier, and he believes that Hong Kong is moving toward a brighter future under his leadership. Besides, Dr. Zeman encourages business leaders to maintain enthusiasm for high quality service and innovative business initiatives as the COVID-19 precautionary measures would be relaxed soon. He added that he is optimistic about Hong Kong's economic growth and progression especially with a huge potential market in the Greater Bay Area. Lastly, he wishes the corporations in Hong Kong a very prosperous future.



Mr. Stephen Liang, the Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, expressed his appreciation of the flexibility of corporations in Hong Kong during the pandemic to seize the opportunities that follow. He also pointed out that in society nowadays, you have "no cash with no tech". Hence, he believes under the leadership of the new governing team, the cooperation between the Government, industry, academia, the research and commercial sector will be even closer and bring new opportunities to the Hong Kong economy.



Prof. Terence Chong, the Executive Director of Lau Chor Tak Institute of Global Economics and Finance, shared that it is difficult to create new economic directions, but he noticed that there are 3 crucial elements of the coming business trend, which are the people-oriented applications of technology, ESG strategies, and the quality of services and products.



Last but not least, Ms. Cherry Liu, the Vice President of Business Strategy and Co-Founder of PressLogic, stated that holding the BusinessFocus Award every year aims to motivate and recognize enterprises in Hong Kong for their resilience in the current challenging business environment and their contribution to the local economy. Besides, she added that Hong Kong is a place full of innovation initiatives and is the dream city for young entrepreneurs. She believes enterprises in Hong Kong will be continuously exploring different possibilities and creating more and more development opportunities, promoting the development of Hong Kong's economy in different new directions.



The ceremony provides an unparalleled opportunity for honourable guests, business leaders and BusinessFocus team to share valuable insights, innovative technology ideas and evolving business strategies with each other. For more information on the award, please visit



Henderson Land Development Company LimitedMr. Johnny Yu - Advisor to ChairmanHang Seng BankMr. Eric Chow - Head of Digital DeliveryTencent CloudMr. Steven Choi - Head of Tencent Cloud, Hong Kong & MacauORIX Asia LimitedMr. Adrian Pang - Managing DirectorFUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong LimitedMr. Alex Chow - Head, Solutions & Services StrategyYOOV Internet Technology (HK) LimitedMr. Philip Wong - Chief Executive OfficerUMP Healthcare Holdings LimitedMs. Jacquen Kwok - Managing Director & General ManagerKPay Merchant Service LimitedMs. Kelly Tang - Senior Business Strategy ManagerGolden Emperor Properties LimitedMr. Ivan Yam - Managing Director & PartnerTown Health International Medical GroupMr. Zhaogen Jin - Chief Executive OfficerIgniting CapitalMr. Kelvin Luk - Founder and Managing PartnerInnothrough AcademyMr. Sam Sio - Co-Founder & Operation DirectorCYOTC

About BusinessFocus

BusinessFocus, under PressLogic, is a fast-growing online business and finance magazine that provides managements, technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs with new business, investment, technology and entrepreneurial inspiration. Empowered by our patent AI analytic system, BusinessFocus crafts and distributes original strategic content to connect and inspire people. With over a million social media followers, BusinessFocus helps the brand marketers and corporations to engage with their target audiences and create impactful branded content with partners.



About BusinessFocus Award



The annual event was first introduced in 2021, the BusinessFocus Award recognises the exceptional dedication and accomplishments of enterprises in continuous contributions to innovative business development and growth in Hong Kong.

