BusinessFocus Award 2022: 13 Pioneering Winners Unveiled, Creating New Economic Directions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 July 2022 - The BusinessFocus Award Presentation ceremony 2022 was successfully held at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong on 8 July 2022 (Friday). The award honours technology inventions, innovative corporate initiatives and excellence service providers adapting to the "new economy direction" in Hong Kong.
- Henderson Land Development Company Limited
- Hang Seng Bank
- Tencent Cloud
- ORIX Asia Limited
- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited
- YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited
- UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited
- KPay Merchant Service Limited
- Golden Emperor Properties Limited
- Town Health International Medical Group
- Igniting Capital
- Innothrough Academy
- CYOTC
Messages from Business Leaders & Academics,
With Best Wishes to Corporations in Seizing Opportunities to Innovate
Dr. Allan Zeman, the Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, addressed his faith in the inauguration of the new governing team to bring a new ambience to society. Moreover, Hong Kong has gotten over a hard time in the past years, and he believes the current Chief Executive, Mr. John Lee will be working jointly with all sectors to embrace a better future for Hong Kong. In addition, he mentioned that he had contributed to suggesting the "result-oriented" approach raised by Mr. Lee earlier, and he believes that Hong Kong is moving toward a brighter future under his leadership. Besides, Dr. Zeman encourages business leaders to maintain enthusiasm for high quality service and innovative business initiatives as the COVID-19 precautionary measures would be relaxed soon. He added that he is optimistic about Hong Kong's economic growth and progression especially with a huge potential market in the Greater Bay Area. Lastly, he wishes the corporations in Hong Kong a very prosperous future.
Mr. Stephen Liang, the Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, expressed his appreciation of the flexibility of corporations in Hong Kong during the pandemic to seize the opportunities that follow. He also pointed out that in society nowadays, you have "no cash with no tech". Hence, he believes under the leadership of the new governing team, the cooperation between the Government, industry, academia, the research and commercial sector will be even closer and bring new opportunities to the Hong Kong economy.
Prof. Terence Chong, the Executive Director of Lau Chor Tak Institute of Global Economics and Finance, shared that it is difficult to create new economic directions, but he noticed that there are 3 crucial elements of the coming business trend, which are the people-oriented applications of technology, ESG strategies, and the quality of services and products.
Last but not least, Ms. Cherry Liu, the Vice President of Business Strategy and Co-Founder of PressLogic, stated that holding the BusinessFocus Award every year aims to motivate and recognize enterprises in Hong Kong for their resilience in the current challenging business environment and their contribution to the local economy. Besides, she added that Hong Kong is a place full of innovation initiatives and is the dream city for young entrepreneurs. She believes enterprises in Hong Kong will be continuously exploring different possibilities and creating more and more development opportunities, promoting the development of Hong Kong's economy in different new directions.
The ceremony provides an unparalleled opportunity for honourable guests, business leaders and BusinessFocus team to share valuable insights, innovative technology ideas and evolving business strategies with each other. For more information on the award, please visit https://businessfocus.io/campaign/award2022
Rewarded Companies and Their Representatives:
Best ESG Planning Company Award
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
Mr. Johnny Yu - Advisor to Chairman
Best SME E-banking Service Award
Hang Seng Bank
Mr. Eric Chow - Head of Digital Delivery
Best Cloud Service Provider Award
Tencent Cloud
Mr. Steven Choi - Head of Tencent Cloud, Hong Kong & Macau
Outstanding SME Financing Bank Award
ORIX Asia Limited
Mr. Adrian Pang - Managing Director
Outstanding Commercial Innovative Application Award
FUJIFILM Business Innovation Hong Kong Limited
Mr. Alex Chow - Head, Solutions & Services Strategy
Outstanding Enterprise Cloud Solution Award
YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited
Mr. Philip Wong - Chief Executive Officer
Best Medical Service Company Award
UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited
Ms. Jacquen Kwok - Managing Director & General Manager
Outstanding Fintech Service Provider Award
KPay Merchant Service Limited
Ms. Kelly Tang - Senior Business Strategy Manager
Outstanding Overseas Property Agency Award - Thailand & Vietnam
Golden Emperor Properties Limited
Mr. Ivan Yam - Managing Director & Partner
Outstanding Integrated Medical Service Company Award
Town Health International Medical Group
Mr. Zhaogen Jin - Chief Executive Officer
Outstanding Venture Capital Institution
Igniting Capital
Mr. Kelvin Luk - Founder and Managing Partner
Best SME Academy
Innothrough Academy
Mr. Sam Sio - Co-Founder & Operation Director
Outstanding Cryptocurrency OTC Market Award
CYOTC
For more hi-resolution photos, please free feel to download: bit.ly/BusinessFocusAward2022
Hashtag: #BusinessFocusAward2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BusinessFocus
BusinessFocus, under PressLogic, is a fast-growing online business and finance magazine that provides managements, technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs with new business, investment, technology and entrepreneurial inspiration. Empowered by our patent AI analytic system, BusinessFocus crafts and distributes original strategic content to connect and inspire people. With over a million social media followers, BusinessFocus helps the brand marketers and corporations to engage with their target audiences and create impactful branded content with partners.
About BusinessFocus Award
The annual event was first introduced in 2021, the BusinessFocus Award recognises the exceptional dedication and accomplishments of enterprises in continuous contributions to innovative business development and growth in Hong Kong.