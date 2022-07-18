Former premier says Tsai administration energy policy has failed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan Premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) said the Tsai administration’s energy policy has failed and called for nuclear power to make up for the nation’s “impending power shortage.”

He said the closure of Taiwan’s nuclear plants over the next three years would reduce the country’s nuclear energy supply to nothing. He made his remarks at the Private Energy Conference — Net Zero Emissions and Energy Policy on Saturday (July 6), per Storm Media.

Jiang served under former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who has recently spoken out in favor of nuclear power for Taiwan. Ma also attended the forum on Saturday.

He told attendees that nuclear energy was “green” because the EU said so, and criticized the DPP-led government for being against the energy source. Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) intends to make the nation carbon neutral by 2050 by shifting to renewables.

Jiang admitted he wasn’t an expert on nuclear power, but nevertheless called on those in power to address the facts objectively. He has previously backed the nuclear industry. Just two weeks into his term as premier in 2013, he said he would resign if the nation voted against construction of the 4th Nuclear Power Plant.

The referendum did not go ahead, but in December 2021 it did and construction of the power plant was rejected. The Tsai administration is backing a nuclear phaseout by 2025.