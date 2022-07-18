Taiwan's Justin Chou's fashion design pays tribute to pop icons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan fashion designer Justin Chou (周昱穎) launched his latest posh fashion collection at Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday (July 16).

The founder of Just In XX, Justin Chou's latest fashion line on display at TPAC shows 36 outfits in four different themes, including disco, sports, and pop stars. The event is just a prelude to the official opening of TPAC in August.

Chou is also the designer of TPAC’s staff uniforms, and the catwalk was kicked off by the landmark theater's staff under the lead of their Executive Director, Wang Meng-chao (王孟超).

The show continued with the appearance of a glittering pink paillette dress and a set of luminous womenswear made with motorsport costumes. Additionally, a collaboration with a video game titled “Maple Story” also made its debut.

Chou is the first fashion designer from Taiwan to have been featured at New York Fashion Week, and his collection was inspired by the New York-based former nightclub Studio 54. In his latest collection, he paid tribute to David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and Dennis Rodman.

He saw the launch as a party and it was free to the public. Actor and host Hank Chen (陳漢典) and rapper Dizzy Dizzo also performed at the show.

Chen showed up on stage in a white suit and a pleated skirt inspired by the American fashion icon, Halston, as Chou wanted to challenge the stereotype that men should not wear skirts.



(Just In XX photo)



(Just In XX photo)



Hank Chen. (Just In XX photo)



(Just In XX photo)



(Just In XX photo)



Justin Chou and his wife, Tung I-wei (童怡瑋). (Just In XX photo)