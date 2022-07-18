Construction of Kaohsiung Metro Yellow Line expected to begin by end of this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau said on Sunday (July 17) that the basic design of the Kaohsiung Metro Yellow Line had been approved by the central government’s Public Construction Commission on Friday and their goal is to begin construction by the end of this year.

The bureau said that the project will have a total budget of 144.24 billion (US$47.6 billion), CNA reported.

According to the bureau, the Yellow Line passes through the city’s Asia New Bay Area, the downtown area, the Chengcing Lake area, Fengshan, Wujia, and Qianzhen.

The Yellow Line is about 22.91 kilometers long and has 23 stations, the bureau said, adding that the line connects to the Kaohsiung Metro Red Line, Orange Line, the circular light rail, and Taiwan Railway, per CNA.