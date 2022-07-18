Taiwan fishermen catch rare bluntnose sixgill shark

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rarely-caught shark being auctioned at the Hsin-kang Fishing Harbor has been identified as a bluntnose sixgill shark, an ancient species dating back to the Triassic period.

CNA reported that the shark was caught on Sunday (July 17) and was up for auction on Monday (July 18). It measured 395 centimeters in length and 420 kilograms in weight, which makes the catch unusually large.

The fishermen who caught the shark originally misidentified the shark as a sharpnose sevengill shark as they were unable to find the bluntnose sixgill shark on a regular field guide. The Eastern Marine Biology Research Center, Fisheries Research Institute later corrected the identification.

Wu Jui-hsien (吳瑞賢), an assistant researcher at the research center, told CNA that the bluntnose sixgill shark is rarely observed as it usually dwells at a depth between 200-1000 meters. While most modern shark species have five gill slits, the species retains six, hence its common name.

According to the Florida Museum, the bluntnose sixgill shark closely resembles fossil forms dating from approximately 200 million years ago. They are found over a wide range and can be seen in the world’s temperate and tropical seas.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the shark as being “near threatened” on its Red List, describing its population as “decreasing.”



(CNA photo)