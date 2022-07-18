Taiwan to welcome back international students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most international exchange students will be allowed to continue their studies in Taiwan from Aug. 1, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has said.

Taiwan closed its borders to students in 2020 due to COVID-19. They should now follow the same “3 + 4 rule” as others arriving in Taiwan and quarantine for three days, in addition to four days of self-health monitoring, CNA reported.

The MOE added that exchange students from Hong Kong and Macau are not yet allowed to take advantage of the new rules. However, Chinese-language students from the two territories can enter Taiwan if their programs are for at least two months.

On July 7, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it would increase the number of arrivals allowed weekly to 40,000.