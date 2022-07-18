Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pro-Taiwan former U.S. State Secretary Pompeo ready to run for president

Mike Pompeo has been repeatedly calling for U.S. to recognize Taiwan

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/18 15:15
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was “prepared” to run for presidency in 2024 against former President Donald Trump.

Pompeo revealed his consideration during an interview with the Times on Saturday (July 16). According to the Times, Pompeo has already begun giving speeches and running advertisements in early nominating states including Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

During his visit to Taiwan in March, Pompeo urged the U.S. to recognize Taiwan diplomatically, calling it an “overdue” step to recognize “an unmistakable, already existent reality.” He has since repeated the statement on multiple occasions; earlier this month, he advised the U.S. to drop its policy of “strategic ambiguity” during an event held by the British think tank Policy Exchange.

On July 8, Pompeo was asked during a Fox News interview about how the U.S. plans to defend Taiwan. He said while there is “no perfect plan,” there is “a lot of work that can be done.”

Pompeo highlighted the threat of China as being “inside the gates” and praised the recently assassinated former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for defending Japan and the Pacific against China’s expansion. He called Abe “a very powerful political figure and one who had the security regime right for his own country.”
Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump
U.S. President
Abe Shinzo

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan businesses, individuals run ad in Japan newspaper to thank Abe
Taiwan businesses, individuals run ad in Japan newspaper to thank Abe
2022/07/15 16:58
Former Taiwan National Policy Advisor reminisces about friend Abe Shinzo
Former Taiwan National Policy Advisor reminisces about friend Abe Shinzo
2022/07/14 17:20
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
2022/07/14 17:12
China cries foul over Taiwan VP's historic visit to Japan for Abe funeral
China cries foul over Taiwan VP's historic visit to Japan for Abe funeral
2022/07/13 11:42
Politicians mourn for Taiwan-friendly ex-Japan PM Abe
Politicians mourn for Taiwan-friendly ex-Japan PM Abe
2022/07/11 17:17