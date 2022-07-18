Pro-Taiwan former U.S. State Secretary Pompeo ready to run for president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was “prepared” to run for presidency in 2024 against former President Donald Trump.

Pompeo revealed his consideration during an interview with the Times on Saturday (July 16). According to the Times, Pompeo has already begun giving speeches and running advertisements in early nominating states including Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

During his visit to Taiwan in March, Pompeo urged the U.S. to recognize Taiwan diplomatically, calling it an “overdue” step to recognize “an unmistakable, already existent reality.” He has since repeated the statement on multiple occasions; earlier this month, he advised the U.S. to drop its policy of “strategic ambiguity” during an event held by the British think tank Policy Exchange.

On July 8, Pompeo was asked during a Fox News interview about how the U.S. plans to defend Taiwan. He said while there is “no perfect plan,” there is “a lot of work that can be done.”

Pompeo highlighted the threat of China as being “inside the gates” and praised the recently assassinated former Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for defending Japan and the Pacific against China’s expansion. He called Abe “a very powerful political figure and one who had the security regime right for his own country.”