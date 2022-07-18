Taiwan reports 17,549 local COVID cases, fewest in 2 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 17,549 local COVID cases on Monday (July 18), an 27.4% decrease from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 454 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,282,777. The 48 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,224.

Local cases

The local cases include 8,283 males, 9,263 females, and three cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 48 deaths announced on Monday include 24 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 47 had a history of chronic disease, and 34 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 24 to July 15 and the dates of death were from April 30 to July 15.

Imported cases

The 454 imported cases include 267 males and 187 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 14-16, 10 arrived from Vietnam; nine from the U.S.; seven each from Thailand and Singapore; five from Indonesia; four each from Japan; and the United Arab Emirates; three each from Germany, Australia, and Turkey; two each from South Korea, Canada, the Philippines, and the Netherlands; and one each from Hong Kong and Malaysia. The countries of origin of 389 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,262,510 COVID tests, with 9,972,996 coming back negative. Of the 4,282,777 confirmed cases, 16,768 were imported, 4,265,955 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,224 individuals have succumbed to the disease.