Smart Airport Market 2022 | Segmentation, Application, Technology, and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The Smart Airport Market generated a revenue of US$ 29,463.1 Mn across the globe in 2021 and it is projected to record a revenue of US$ 54,862 Mn by the end of the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Request for A Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-airport-market

Smart airports use advanced technologies such as cyber security, intelligent building management, Internet of Things (IoT), GPS and sensor, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain. In 2019, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration uses AI to help target threats, at Los Angeles International Airport, John F. Kennedy, and Phoenix airports. Thus, advanced technologies improve airport processing and information efficiency.

Growth of air-travel and tourism industry attributes to the growth of the smart airport market across the globe. The growth of air travel and tourism has been one of the most prominent socio-economic phenomena of the post-financial crisis in 2008. Currently, some 4.5 billion passengers are carried by scheduled international airlines and this figure is projected to double before the end of 2029. Further, the tourism sector in many countries of the world has been profoundly shaped by the continual development of air services. The advances in aircraft technology, enhancements in information and communications technology (ICT), and marketing strategies have improved the quality of air travel, which has doubled the number of tourist arrivals in the world.

System Failure and Privacy Concern in Smart Airport Systems

The rising usage of smart services exposes a broad range of vulnerabilities that can be manipulated by cybercriminals and other malicious activities, which may pose a major threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Smart airports are primarily developed to boost productivity and efﬁciency; however, they could potentially present severe risks for authorities and residents when cyber-security is abandoned. As the advent of cybersecurity system in airports also lead to failure that leads to the loss of personal data of passengers if the data collected and transmitted is hacked or not reliable.

In 2019, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimated that cyber-attacks are considered as the top five risks to global stability. In addition, as per Identity theft resource centers, the number of data breaches observed to be around 1,257 in 2018 and increased to almost 1,473 in 2019. Thus, the presence of various security concerns associated with smart airport systems and their technology is the prime factor restraining the growth of the smart airport market during the forecast period.

Global Smart Airport Market by Region

According to the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in 2019, Middle East region has grown at a rapid rate in international tourism, almost double of global average. Asia Pacific expansion slowed down but still showed an average growth of 5% in international tourism.

North America is accounted to have largest hold, with a share of around 35.3% in the global smart airport market in 2021. This is owing to the large-scale investments for optimizing operations at airport coupled with the implementation of IoT, AI, and Big Data in airport operations has the feasibility to improve visibility and optimize business process. Moreover, the rising preference for improving personalized experience, and higher concentration of the market players are expected to drive the market growth in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, with a market share of 25% in the global smart airport market in the year 2021.

Exclusive Discount Offer on this Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/smart-airport-market

Covid-19 Impact on Global Smart Airport Market

The covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the whole tourism industry from the major players to minor players. As per the ICAO, total number of domestic and international flights for the passenger and cargo transport accounted for 432,502 in March 2020, decrease from 693,961 in March 2019.

After the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in China, an immediate and complete ban was imposed on all the domestic and international flights to avoid any further spread of infection. Moreover, as the pandemic continues to spread in other countries of the region such as South Korea, Japan, and India, the countries have started to impose travel restrictions. In addition to this, the visa on arrival was also canceled by various countries of Asia-Pacific.

Competitors Market – Global Smart Airport Market

Global Smart Airport Market is observed to have competitive nature and is projected to shift towards consolidated nature in the forecast period. As the cumulative market share of the five major players is close to 72.2%, hence there is high competition in the market. The need for high capital investment in terms of development cost, business setup cost, legal cost, distribution cost, and other costs, creating an entry barrier for the new entrants, which reduce the overall threat level of a new entrant. However, the government is putting the legal regulations for key players that must comply to deliver smart airport services, which may impact the new market player to enter the market.

The cumulative ratio of the ten major players (Amadeus IT Group SA, Siemens, T-systems, Thales Group, SITA, Honeywell, Collin Aerospace including Raytheon, SABRE, IBM, and Cisco) of the market such as is 72.2%.

Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Feel Free to Ask Our Industry Experts At: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-airport-market

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Infrastructures

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices

Sensors

Tags

IP Phone

Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems

Wireless Airports

Smart Phones

Near Field Communication

Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control

IoT Enabled Beacons

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks

RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)

Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems

Biometrics

Alerts & Cyber Security

E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar

E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side

HVAC

Lighting Control

Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)

Fire and Life Safety Solutions

Energy Management

Life Cycle Services

Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side

Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)

Surface Movement Guidance

Runway Improvement and Apron Management

Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside

Parking

Access Roads

Perimeter Security

Car Rental

Mass Transit

Airport City

By Application

Core Applications

Content Management

Business Intelligence

Next-Generation Web

Collaboration

Integration

Business Applications

Noise Abatement

Fee Management

Performance Management

Gate Management

By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services

Real-time Travel Services

Intelligent Transport Services

Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services

Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality

Intelligent Advertising

Lean Retail Solutions

Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services

Equipment Telematics Solutions

Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes

Location-Based Services

RFID Baggage Tagging

No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business to Business Services

Traffic and Facilities Management

Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services

By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe.

They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15, Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

SOURCE Astute Analytica