Thin Film Battery Market Size, 2022 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast till 2030

Global Thin Film Battery Market is valued at approximately USD 615.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Thin Film Battery is basically a type of solid-state battery. It includes both solid electrolytes and solid electrodes. These are used in medical, smart cards and wearables. The rising demand for wearable devices has led to the adoption of Thin Film Battery across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the demand for wearable devices is increasing rapidly. The number of connected wearable devices was approximately 929 million in 2021 and it is projected to reach 1,105 million by 2022. Increasing adoption of mobile medical devices pushes the market growth of thin film batteries. Also, with the increasing advancement and innovation in electronic devices, the adoption & demand for Thin Film Battery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Thin Film Battery market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is considered as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing R&D activities and rising technological innovations. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing product demand, increasing adoption of IoT devices and expanding electronic device manufacturing would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Thin Film Battery market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt

Enfucell

STMicroelectronics

Cymbet

IMPRINT ENERGY

LG Chem ltd

Jenax Inc

Excellatron

Molex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage:

Below 1.5V

Above 3V

By Battery:

Disposable

Rechargeable

By Application:

Medical

Smart Cards

Wearables

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

