Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Size, 2022 New Market Opportunities, Share, Demands and Research Report 2030

Global Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD $Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients are provided to animals in their diets to prevent health problems as they contain amino acid. The rise in demand for livestock production around the world including aquaculture, to improve productivity through proper diet has led to the adoption of Animal Feed Protein Ingredients across the forecast period. For instance, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization, the total aquaculture production increased from 79.5 million tonnes in 2017 to 82.1 million tonnes in 2018.

The other driving factor for the market growth is increase in the consumption of meat products. According to Statista, the average annual per capita consumption of seafood has increased from 20.3kgs in 2017 to 20.5kgs in 2019. Also, increase in awareness among consumers regarding quality of meat and favorable government initiatives related to livestock farming are contributing towards market growth over the forecast period. However, stringent feed regulatory compliances impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Animal Feed Protein Ingredients market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to growing consumer awareness regarding the meat quality, rising meat consumption, increasing livestock production coupled with favorable government initiatives regarding agriculture.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hamlet Protein

DuPont

ADM

CHS Inc.

BRF Global

Burcon

CropEnergies AG

Evershining Ingredient Co., Ltd.

Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V.

Victoria Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Oilseed Meals

Fish Meals

Others

By Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

