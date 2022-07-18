Acerola Extract Market 2022, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Acerola Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 14.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Acerola, or West Indian cherry, is the fruit of the acerola shrub, which is commonly consumed in Brazil. Because of its high vitamin C concentration, it is a potent antioxidant. It is promptly turned into pulp and juice after harvest because of its short shelf life. Some of it is also shipped as frozen fruit, which is then processed into other goods.

The market is driven by rising demand for natural antioxidants in the meat & poultry industry and rising demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life. For instance, as per Statista, the global market of food in 2020 was USD 8 trillion, which was increased over USD 1 trillion since the previous year. Further, it is estimated to reach around 9.1 trillion U.S. dollars in 2025. Moreover, growing trend of clean-label products propels the market opportunities in the upcoming years. As per Statista, in Netherland, clean label products have been introduced each year such as in 2018, almost 2000 new products were introduced. However, easy availability of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Acerola Extract Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market growth owing to the presence of major Acerola Extract manufacturers such as green labs and others. However, APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to health benefits provided by Acerola Extract and growing startups in the Acerola Extract Market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Naturex S.A.

Dohler GmbH

NutriBotanica

The Green Labs LLC

Nichirei do Brasil Agricola Ltda

Diana Food S.A.S.

Foodchem International Corporation

Handary SA

Nutra Green Biotechnology CO., LTD

Nexira

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Meat Products

Bakery Products

Confectioneries

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Other applications

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

