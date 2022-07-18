Coloring Foodstuffs Market Size, 2022 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2030

Global Coloring Foodstuffs Market is valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Coloring Foodstuffs is basically a liquid or powder that imparts color to food or drink. It is used in all types of foodstuffs such as bakery, snacks and cereals, beverages etc. The increasing consumption of organic and healthy food has led to the adoption of Coloring Foodstuffs across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the consumption of healthy, organic, and wellness products is increasing worldwide. As per the source in 2020, the global wellness and healthy food market was approximately USD 733.1 billion, and it is estimated to rise to USD 1 trillion by 2026. Rising health-enhancing properties of natural color enhance the market growth of Coloring Foodstuffs. Also, with the increasing demand for clean label foods and health awareness., the adoption & demand for Coloring Foodstuffs is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Coloring Foodstuffs Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to increasing health awareness, and demand for clean labels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing consumers coupled with rising population, rising disposable income, and rising key players would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Coloring Foodstuffs Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ADM (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Naturex (France)

DDW (US)

Dohler Group (Germany)

Florio Colori (Italy)

Lycored (Israel)

Kalsec Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Extract:

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Herbs and Spices & Others

By End-Use:

Bakery

Snacks & Cereal

Beverage

Confectionery

Dairy

Seasonings & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

