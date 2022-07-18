Food Premix Market Size 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Food Premix Market is valued at approximately USD 1.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Food premix is a commercially prepared customized blend where each nutrient component is prescaled and precision blended into a premix. Raising awareness of lifestyle-related diseases and increasing prevalence of healthy lifestyle is spuring demand for the food Premix Market. As food premix consists of minerals, vitamins, nucleotides, amino acids, and other functional ingredients it is widely used in fortified food & beverages, baby foods, dietary supplements, and many others which is expected to drive the food premix Market over the forecast period.

Food Premix improves product taste, texture, uniformity, and consistency. Steady demand for food products rich in nutrients and vitamins especially after amid pandemics will contribute to raising the demand for food premix. For Instance- According to Council for Responsible Nutrition the sales of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements upscaled by 44% in 2020 as to only 5% in 2019. Manufacturers are focusing on expansion, acquisition and new product launches. For instance- in June 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced the opening of its newly extended premix manufacturing facility in Poland. The regulation regarding quality standard of nutraceutical food premix products may hamper the growth of the Market.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Premix Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Since the demand for omega fatty acids and protein supplements in the U.S. is anticipated to grow rapidly the demand for food premix is boosted over the forecast period. Positive growth rate of food premix is anticipated in Asia pacific regions majorly in China During the forecast period. The Europe food premix Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. As the demand for healthy food with better taste increases across the globe, the demand of food premix is lucrative over the forecast period.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Glanbia Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Jubilant Life Sciences

BASF SE

Farbest Brands

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC

Watson Inc.

Barentz International

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Ingredient:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acid

Nucleotides

Others

By Application:

Early Life Nutrition/Baby Food

Food and Beverages

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Fortified Dairy & Beverages

Bakery Products

Pharma OTC Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Nutritional Improvement Programs

By Function:

Bone Health

Immunity

Digestion

Vision Health

Energy

Weight Management

Heart Health

Brain Health and Memory

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

