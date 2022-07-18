Feed Yeast Market Size, 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Global Feed Yeast Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Feed Yeast is basically a protein and energy-rich food substitute that is added to home-based and compound animal feed to improve health of the animal and digestion of the feed. It is available in dry, instant, and fresh forms. The increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of yeast-based products has led to the adoption of Feed Yeast across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the Journal of Diary Science in 2020, public awareness regarding the benefits of yeast-based products is increasing. As per the same source, favorable digestion and performance effects are seen in cows by the consumption of supplemental yeast such as cows were milked daily, increased ruminal fluid pH and improved diet digestibility. Rising investment in the food and beverages industry pushes the growth of Feed Yeast market. Also, with the rising innovation in the animal feed industry, the adoption & demand for Feed Yeast is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices due to irregular supply of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Feed Yeast market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing awareness towards animal food, rising innovation towards animal production etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as strict ban on the usage of antibiotics as a growth promotor and rising investment in health supplements would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Feed Yeast market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

KEMIN INDUSTRIES

TITAN BIOTECH LTD.

BARENTZ B.V

BIOFEED TECHNOLOGY INC.

PROSOL S.P.A

F.L. EMMERT

BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH

LEIBER GMBH

DEVENISH NUTRITION

SPECIALTY BIOTECH CO. LTD.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Live Yeast

Spent Yeast

Yeast Derivatives

By Form:

Dry

Instant

Fresh

By Animal Type:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Other Animal Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

