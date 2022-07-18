Pretzel Market Size 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Global Pretzel Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pretzel is a baked bread, dough-based food product that is generally crisp, twisted knot shaped and brittle in nature. The increasing product developments by the key market players are driving the market growth.

For instance, in 2021, Pretzel, inc. a United States based company expanded its Pretzels product line by adding Almond Butter Filled Pretzels which meets the consumer demand for delightful, satiating, and healthful Pretzel-based snacks. Also, the rising penetration of e- commerce platforms are likely to increase the sales and consumption of pretzels during the forecast period. However, high competition by the other snack foods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Pretzel market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for Pretzels and rising awareness about health benefits related to Pretzels. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, westernization, rising urbanization and expansion of food industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pretzel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Auntie Anne’s

Boulder Brands

Conagra

Frito-Lay

Herr Foods

J & J Snacks

Mars

Mr. Pretzel

Pretzels Inc.

Snyder’s-Lance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Content:

Salted Pretzels

Unsalted Pretzels

By Type:

Hard

Soft

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

