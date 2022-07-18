Potato Chips Market 2022, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Global Potato Chips Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

When it comes to a quick snack, potato chips are one of the most convenient meal options. The growing processed food industry and rising consumption of snacks is driving the growth of market. Furthermore, high government support for the food processing sector is also driving the growth for the market.

For Instance: as per the IBEF, in 2020, Indian government has invested USD 1.35 billion in the food processed food industry. Also, rising production capabilities are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising demand for other healthier snacks might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Potato Chips market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the increased introduction of newer flavours and the increasing need for quick snacks. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Because of rising urbanization, westernization, increased demand for and manufacturing of potato chips in developing countries, and rising personal disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Potato Chips market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

J&J SNACK FOODS CORP

PepsiCo

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Utz Brands, Inc.

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY.

Burts Potato Chips Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Flavour:

Plain/ Salted Potato Chips

Flavoured Potato Chips

By Type:

Baked Potato Chips

Fried Potato Chips

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

