'Cold blooded' killer of four in central Taiwan described as 'normal'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The man accused of killing four and seriously injuring one other in a shooting late last week in Nantou County has been described as “cold blooded” but “normal” — and is said to have tested his bullets for deadliness.

Fifty-five-year-old Li Hung-yuan (李鴻淵) is being held in a detention center after allegedly going on a rampage Thursday (July 14) evening, at Kang Jian Biotech Co. in Caotun Township. After the shooting, Li went on the run but was trapped by police at a Taichung City massage parlor the day after, on Friday (July 15).

The victims were company chairman Lai Min-nan (賴敏男), who survived the shooting but was in critical condition, with a bullet lodged in his skull. His daughter, brother, a 45-year-old accountant surnamed Chang (張), and a section chief surnamed Liu (劉) were all shot at close range and died.

In a report carried by Yahoo News on Monday (July 18), Li was described as “cold blooded” but “calm” by detention center staff. The prosecutor is said to have described Li as a “dual personality,” mostly a "normal" individual who liked fishing, but also very angry at the Lai family.

They owned the biotech business that Li previously worked for and fell out with. He was quoted as saying the bloody shooting was the “right thing to do.”

When police arrested Li, they seized three pairs of handcuffs, and three guns — two modified Brazilian Taurus pistols and a Chinese TT-33 pistol that had a five-star flag on the handle, plus 179 rounds of ammunition.

According to reports, Li said he compared the guns and bullets in tests to find the most lethal combination.