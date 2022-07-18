LYK Mobile Opens New iPhone & Apple Device Independent Repair Provider Outlet In Woodlands

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 July 2022 - Singaporeans living in the North of the country can now enjoy a range of Independent Repair Provider (IRP) services at LYK Mobile's latest outlet. Located at Woods Square Tower 1, this new Woodlands branch is LYK Mobile's first outlet in the North of Singapore in 6 years and is located opposite Woodlands MRT station.





Bringing Apple Independent Repair Provider services to more Singaporeans



This new Woodlands branch of LYK Mobile gives Singaporeans in the North of the country immediate access to reliable, timely, and qualified Apple service technicians and repair services.



LYK Mobile's status as an Independent Repair Provider (IRP) means its technicians can perform out-of-warranty repairs and selected services on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Mac computers using genuine Apple parts.



Prior to the opening of LYK Mobile's new Woodlands branch, Singaporeans would have to travel to an Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASP) for similar services.



As many AASPs are located in Central or East Singapore, LYK Mobile's new branch creates convenient alternative options for device repair for Singaporeans residing in the North.



Trusted and Reliable Repair Services for Apple Devices



Repairs done by an IRP allow customers to have faster repair turnaround times without the risk of losing existing phone or device data.



Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostic devices used by IRPs are also identical to items used in official Apple stores and AASPs.



Other services offered by LYK Mobile's technicians include genuine Apple parts supply, original iPhone and Mac repair, and complimentary diagnosis of applicable Apple devices.



LYK Mobile also offers drop-off and pick-up repair services where technicians will travel to a customer's location to perform diagnosis and repair.



All repairs performed by LYK Mobile technicians are subject to LYK Mobile's repair warranty guidelines and are not governed or certified by Apple.



About LYK Mobile

LYK Mobile is a mobile phone and device repair store in Singapore that specialises in Apple, Android, and personal electronic device repair. First opened in 2014, LYK Mobile now has 3 outlets across Singapore in Jurong, Tai Seng, and Woodlands. For more information please visit https://lykrepair.com/



