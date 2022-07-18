Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

Japan’s representative in Taiwan urges people from both nations to keep up warm exchanges

  127
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/18 10:14
A portrait of Abe Shinzo at memorial services. 

A portrait of Abe Shinzo at memorial services.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 15,000 Taiwanese mourned for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo at the week-long memorial services held in Taipei and Kaohsiung by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), the de facto Japanese embassy.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 17), the last day of the events, Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), thanked those who paid their respects to the assassinated politician, a prominent figure in promoting bilateral ties.

According to the organizer, the venues of the services have been inundated with flowers, well-wish cards, portraits, and “the orizuru,” or paper cranes, in memory of Mr. Abe. Among the unique handmade gifts was a bowl of “paper clams,” a Taiwanese dish said to be one of Abe’s favorites during his trips to the country, wrote CNA.

Izumi said he felt moved seeing people of all ages, including wheelchair-bound residents and those who live in other municipalities, travel to pay their respects. “This can only happen in Taiwan, the people of which never hesitated to give a helping hand when Japan was in trouble,” Izumi said, gratefully.

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe
Gifts in memory of Abe. (CNA photos)
Taiwan
Abe
Abe Shinzo
Japan
memorial service
Taipei
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's women's tug of war team clinches fifth consecutive gold medal at World Games
Taiwan's women's tug of war team clinches fifth consecutive gold medal at World Games
2022/07/17 21:04
Taipei mayoral hopeful claims he dropped bid to secure US residency in 1971
Taipei mayoral hopeful claims he dropped bid to secure US residency in 1971
2022/07/17 16:41
Healthcare prowess pushes Taiwan to 3rd place in global expat survey
Healthcare prowess pushes Taiwan to 3rd place in global expat survey
2022/07/17 15:04
Taiwan reports 24,196 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 24,196 local COVID cases
2022/07/17 14:27
Taipei Mayor Ko touts ‘Tiffany green’ as third option beyond blue and green
Taipei Mayor Ko touts ‘Tiffany green’ as third option beyond blue and green
2022/07/17 12:35