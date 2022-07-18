Nearly 15,000 in Taiwan mourn for Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 15,000 Taiwanese mourned for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo at the week-long memorial services held in Taipei and Kaohsiung by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), the de facto Japanese embassy.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 17), the last day of the events, Japan’s chief representative in Taiwan, Izumi Hiroyasu (泉裕泰), thanked those who paid their respects to the assassinated politician, a prominent figure in promoting bilateral ties.

According to the organizer, the venues of the services have been inundated with flowers, well-wish cards, portraits, and “the orizuru,” or paper cranes, in memory of Mr. Abe. Among the unique handmade gifts was a bowl of “paper clams,” a Taiwanese dish said to be one of Abe’s favorites during his trips to the country, wrote CNA.

Izumi said he felt moved seeing people of all ages, including wheelchair-bound residents and those who live in other municipalities, travel to pay their respects. “This can only happen in Taiwan, the people of which never hesitated to give a helping hand when Japan was in trouble,” Izumi said, gratefully.



Gifts in memory of Abe. (CNA photos)