Taiwan's women's tug of war team clinches fifth consecutive gold medal at World Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's women's tug of war team swept the outdoor 540 kilograms division at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama in the United States on Friday (July 15), bagging the fifth consecutive gold medal for the country at the international sporting event.

Team Taiwan won six straight matches 2-0 to set up a showdown with Sweden, also routing them 2-0 to clinch the first gold medal for the country at the 2022 World Games.

In order to get the women's team into peak physical condition, matches with male teams were arranged to simulate opponents’ strategy and style, which seemed to have worked as expected, CNA quoted Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association Chairman Chen Chien-ping (陳建平) as saying.

According to the team's head coach Kuo Sheng (郭昇), the win did not come easy as some members of the team were still in high school and not as experienced as some of the older team members, per CNA.



(Facebook, TWIF video)