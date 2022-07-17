Alexa
Taiwan’s Taitung County government urged to allow public swimming in Flowing Lake

The lake is dangerous and there have been quite a few drownings in the past: county government official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/17 20:01
The Flowing Lake

The Flowing Lake (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A civic group organized a protest at the Flowing Lake on Saturday (July 16) to demand the Taitung County Government end what they called “martial law” on the lake.

The Alliance for Open Policy of Water Sports and supporters of the cause urged the Taitung County Government to allow public swimming in Flowing Lake.

Taitung Agriculture Department Director Hsu Chia-hao (許家豪) said the lake is 1,100 m in length and 100 m in width, which is about the size of 88 regular pools. With its large size and the deepest spot reaching 4 m, the lake is dangerous, and there have been quite a few drownings in the past, CNA reported.

Safety regulations require the county to hire lifeguards, and the cost of that is beyond the county's means, adding that it wouldn't be fair for those who don't use the lake to pay taxes on it, said Hsu.

Currently, the county government has not allowed the public to enter the lake without applying to do so, Hsu said, adding that the lake is only open for such activities as sailboating, canoeing, triathlons, as well as fire and rescue training.
