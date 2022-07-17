Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow may seek to retake Kharkiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered Russian forces to seize the city of Kharkiv and the rest of the unoccupied Kharkiv region despite the extreme improbability of success, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) research group.

However, in its daily report, ISW said it was offering the observation as a hypothesis rather than an assessment as it was based on "limited and circumstantial" indicators.

Russian forces have tried to take the town of Dementiivka, to the north of Kharkiv city, in recent weeks even though it has limited significance for defending Russian territory.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence released an intercepted conversation on Saturday in which a Russian soldier stated that his commander cares nothing for his losses and only wants to reach Kharkiv.

A previous IOW report said Russian-backed authorities in occupied parts of the Kharkiv region have stated that the area is an "inalienable part of Russian land."

Pro-Moscow officials there unveiled a new flag for the occupation regime, which contains the Russian imperial double-headed eagle and symbols from the 18th century Kharkiv coat of arms.

The occupied administration has also signed a mutual defense pact with separatists in Luhansk, indicating that they are not planning to leave. Statements from the administration have indicated it aims to control areas of the region currently under Ukrainian control.

Even in 2014, as fighting rumbled in the neighboring Luhansk and Donetsk regions, there were fears that Kharkiv might be next.

Kharkiv city has been heavily bombed and was the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war until Russian troops withdrew from around it as Moscow focused on its war in Donbas.

Bombardments of the area have been fast and hard in recent days.

The report said Russian forces would probably intensify ground assault attempts north of Kharkiv city over the coming days "but are unlikely to secure significant territorial gains."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday, July 17.

UK says Russia forces digging in

The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the occupied areas of the south of Ukraine, apparently in response to recent attacks, and possible future ones as Kyiv's forces seek to regain lost territory.

Moscow has been moving manpower, equipment, and defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhia, and in Kherson.

"Russian defensive moves are likely a response to anticipated Ukrainian offensives, to demands made by Defence Minister Shoygu on a recent visit to the Donbas, and also to the attacks Ukraine is launching against command posts, logistic nodes and troop concentrations," the report said. "Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the South whilst the fight for the Donbas continues likely indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat."

Russia strikes south Ukraine city

The mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, says Russian missiles struck a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Mykolaiv has been hit by regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians try to weaken Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian military has said it aims to take over Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border. Such an effort would deal a crushing blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade and give Moscow a land bridge to Moldova's separatist region of Transnistria, where Russia has a military base.

Ukrainian forces fended off Russian attempts to capture Mykolaiv, which sits between Russia-occupied Crimea and the main Ukrainian port of Odesa, early in the campaign.

Russian troops have halted their attempts to advance in the city since then, but have continued to hit both Mykolaiv and Odesa with regular missile strikes.

EU highlights anniversary of MH17 downing

The European Union has marked the eighth anniversary of the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, reiterating its full support for all efforts to seek justice for the 298 victims.

Four pro-Russian separatists are on trial, in absentia, in the Netherlands, accused of bringing down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014.

International investigators found that the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is a painful reminder of what happened eight years ago to the 298 people on board Flight MH17 and it strengthens the need to establish accountability," a statement from the EU said.

"Recalling its previous statements, the European Union takes note of all legal proceedings that are taking place in this regard and expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability."

EU to pass more sanctions on Russia

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday.

With the conflict grinding on and increasingly spilling out into global energy and food crises, the bloc's foreign ministers are considering banning gold purchases from Russia, something that would align with sanctions already imposed by G7 partners. More Russian individuals could also be placed on the EU's blacklist.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after forwarding the proposed measures.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)