Taipei mayoral hopeful claims he dropped bid to secure US residency in 1971

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former health minister and Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the ruling DPP said on Sunday (July 17) he had given up the opportunity to secure permanent residency in the U.S. after Taiwan withdrew from the United Nations.

According to Chen, he was among the many that sought a Green Card following the loss of a UN seat Taiwan held in China’s name in 1971. Upset about the seismic change in Taiwan’s international status and his lackluster performance in the university entrance exam, Chen said he did apply but later decided not to proceed with the plan over an obligation to “stay in Taiwan and contribute to the country,” Liberty Times quoted him as saying.

Once the face of Taiwan’s COVID-19 response, Chen has thrown his hat into the ring of the mayoral election taking place in less than four months. He shared the anecdote at an event for the launch of an autobiography book, aimed to introduce himself better to the public.

Asked about his view on the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum, one of the few remaining platforms for cross-strait exchanges at a time of heightened tensions, the dentist-turned politician said such events are only meaningful if they are deemed “of value.” He would pursue an approach where Taiwan and China can cooperate on an equal footing and based on reciprocity, Chen stressed.