Taiwan to open a new UAV R&D center in Chiayi County

18 businesses and related units are stationed at the center

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/17 16:29
Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center (Facebook, Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government will open an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) center in the southwestern county of Chiayi on Aug. 13, Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said on Saturday (July 16).

Weng said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center in Chiayi County’s Taibao City on Aug. 3, CNA reported. Following the inauguration, there will be a UAV exposition of the latest UAV models and application technologies of the UAV companies and academic units that are currently stationed at the center.

According to the county commissioner, China’s Da-Jiang Innovations is currently the most developed drone company in the world, but because of political tensions, the U.S. Department of Commerce has barred the company from buying parts and modules from the U.S., which gives Taiwan an opportunity to develop its own UAV industry. Weng added that he hoped that Chiayi County will play an important role in the global UAV industry in the next five years.

Currently, 18 businesses and related units are stationed at the center, per CNA.
UAV
Chiayi County
Taibao
Asia UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center

