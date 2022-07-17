Healthcare prowess pushes Taiwan to 3rd place in global expat survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan came 3rd in the Expat Insider 2022 report as its sound healthcare services and high level of personal safety managed to win the affection of foreigners who call the country home.

Taiwan was beaten by Mexico and Indonesia in the overall rankings. Others that made it into the top 10 were Portugal, Spain, UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and Singapore.

Expatriates appeared impressed with the quality of life in Taiwan, with a highlight on its affordable and widely available healthcare services. Meanwhile, the report showed that 98% of expats felt safe in the country, compared to 47% globally.

Also lauded by expats were Taiwan’s public transportation, culinary variety, culture and nightlife, easy settlement, and satisfying salaries. However, there was room for improvement in areas including the environment, air quality, flexibility, and independence at work. Despite the shortcomings, expats are generally happy with their life in Taiwan.

Sitting at the bottom three were Kuwait, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The survey indicated finding friends in Kuwait proved a challenge, while New Zealand was considered too expensive and Hong Kong lacked creativity.

Released by InterNations, a Munich-based expat community website, the report looks at the five indices: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Personal Finance, and Expat Essentials. A total of 11,970 expats representing 177 nationalities took part in this year’s online survey, conducted between Feb. 1-28, and 52 destinations qualified for the rankings with required numbers of samples.