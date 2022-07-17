Taiwan reports 24,196 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 17) announced 24,325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 24,196 were local and 129 were imported, as well as 73 deaths

The local cases included 11,103 males and 13,088 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of five local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 156 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 73 reported deaths, 41 were male and 32 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Seventy-one had a history of chronic illness and 51 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 14 and July 14 and died between May 14 and Friday (July 15).

The imported cases included 63 males and 66 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Friday and Saturday. The origins of the imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 4,264,788 cases of COVID-19, including 16,319 imported, while 8,176 people have succumbed to the disease.