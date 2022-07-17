Taipei Mayor Ko touts ‘Tiffany green’ as third option beyond blue and green

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) on Saturday (July 16) called on voters to consider a third choice, “Tiffany green,” other than the blue or green camps in the year-end local elections.

Ko was canvassing for Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), a TPP legislator tapped as a candidate for the Taoyuan mayoralty, and seven party members who will run as city councilors.

Ko led the group on a visit to the Jingfu Temple by bicycle, as he greeted passersby during the trip. He expressed amazement at learning the outfit of the temple staff has an identical color to that of the TPP, which he described as “Tiffany green,” wrote Liberty Times.

Referring to the signature turquoise hue of the American jewelry brand Tiffany, Ko noted it fits the spirit of the party, which positions itself as “a mix of blue and green” on the political spectrum. Politics in Taiwan has been dominated by two forces, the “green” steered by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the “blue” led by the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

While acknowledging TPP is a relatively new party and Lai is trailing behind in polls, he believes it merits political figures to reach out to people and build a base. Lai will be pitted against KMT candidate Simon Chang (張善政), a former premier, and former Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) of the DPP, who is embroidered in a thesis scandal.



Taipei Mayor Ko leads TPP candidates on a visit to Jinfu Temple in Taoyuan. (Jinfu Temple photo)



Taipei Mayor Ko (second right) leads TPP candidates on a visit to Jinfu Temple in Taoyuan. (Facebook, TPP photo)