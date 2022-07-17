Alexa
Drone show in Taiwan features National Palace Museum antiques

Show pays tribute to ancient Chinese culture in run-up to National Day

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/17 10:03
Drone show in Chiayi. (Facebook, Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Iridescent dots in the form of a dragon head illuminated the night sky of Chiayi County on Saturday (July 16) as the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum presented a summer program with drone displays and dancing water shows.

The drone spectacle involved 500 unmanned aerial vehicles, up from 300 last year. During the session, the luminous patterns revolved in the air, allowing for a 360-degree view, wrote CNA.

The show started with a “Chinese dragon” totem inspired by a blue and white porcelain jar dating back to the Ming Dynasty. It was followed by imagery featuring the museum’s collection, peace doves, and other graphics before concluding with the Chinese characters of “safe and well” (平安) by Wang Xizhi (王羲之), a calligraphy master in the Jin Dynasty.

In the run-up to the national day fireworks, which are being hosted in Chiayi, the dancing water performances will last until Double Ten Day, while three additional drone spectacles will light the sky on Aug. 6, Aug. 27 and Oct. 10, featuring horse-and elephant-themed antiquities, according to the museum.

Drone show in Chiayi. (Facebook, Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum photos)
