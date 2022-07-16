Alexa
Vietnamese student drowns in north Taiwan river

Three students were swimming, catching fish in Hsinchu County creek

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/16 20:44
A Vietnamese student drowned in a river in Hsinchu County Saturday. (CNA, Hsinchu Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese student drowned in a creek in Hsinchu County while he was swimming and fishing with friends, reports said Saturday (July 16).

Three Vietnamese students at the Minghsin University of Science and Technology used the hot weather Saturday morning to go swimming in the Fengshan Creek in Zhubei, CNA reported.

Around 11 a.m., the county’s Fire Department received a report that one of the students had not surfaced after trying to catch fish in the creek. The rescue service sent ambulances and boats to the spot, where they found the lifeless body of a student identified by his Mandarin name of “Chu” (朱) at 2 p.m.

The location was reportedly not on a recently announced list of 15 dangerous places to swim in Hsinchu County. Recent weekends have seen several drowning incidents around the country as temperatures reached summer highs.

Taipei City and New Taipei City in the north, and Hualien County on the east coast could expect highs of 38 degrees Celsius Sunday (July 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau.
