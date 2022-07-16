Alexa
Taiwan Literature Award announces Creative Writing Award winners

Out of 132 works submitted, 16 were nominated for awards, with 6 winners

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/16 16:50
An award ceremony will take place at the National Museum of Taiwan Literature on July 30 at 2:30 p.m. (NMTL image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) has announced the finalists and winners of the 2022 Taiwan Literature Awards Creative Writing Awards.

A roster of 16 literary works written in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka were nominated in the Creative Writing Awards category, out of which a total of six winners were selected across all 10 genres. A total of 132 literary works were submitted this year.

The six winners are:

  • Huang Ming-feng (黃明峯), for the Taiwanese poem “Place — Written for the Rose Historic Site and Tsai Jui-yueh”
  • Lin Mei-li (林美麗) for the Taiwanese prose “Prisoner of the Yard, Bird in the Cage — Five Days in the Observation Room”
  • Hsieh Ming-chin (謝明瑾), for the Hakka poem “Follow the Dragon”
  • Wu Yu-kao (吳餘鎬) for the Hakka novel “Speak Frankly”
  • Wang Hsing-pao (王興寶) for the Hakka novel “Ghost Cat”
  • Pering Nokan for the Indigenous poem “Grandma’s Bunun”

The Creative Writing Awards are divided into four genres: novel, poetry, prose, and dramatic play. The awards are designed so that the three genres of novel, poetry, and prose would see three winning works each in Taiwanese, Hakka, and Chinese by Indigenous authors that come with NT$100,000 prizes, while one dramatic play will be awarded an NT$300,000 prize.

This year, the NMTL did not give out awards for the dramatic script, Taiwanese novel, Hakka prose, Indigenous prose, and Indigenous novel genres, though a few authors were nominated as finalists. The NMTL cited judges as saying though this year’s submissions featured diverse themes, some were lacking in language, plot, or expression.

For a full list of nominated and winning works, refer to the museum's website. An awards ceremony will take place at the NMTL on July 30 at 2:30 p.m., which will be open to the public.
