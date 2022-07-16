Taiwan reports 25,251 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 25,251 local COVID-19 infections on Saturday (July 16), as well as 45 imported cases and 72 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 on May 27, and dropped to a low of 19,051 local transmissions reported July 11. The highest number of deaths, 213, were confirmed on June 10, while the number fell to 49 as reported July 13, for the lowest level since May 25.

Saturday's new local cases included 11,553 males and 13,684 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,350, followed by Taichung City with 3,217 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 2,662. Seven cities and counties reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 72 newly reported deaths were 42 male and 30 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, with 65 suffering from chronic diseases and 52 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 6 and July 13, and passed away between May 10 and July 13.

The 45 new imported cases included 31 males and 14 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan July 13 and July 14.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 4,240,466, including 4,224,222 domestic cases and 16,190 imported ones. The 8,103 fatalities from the pandemic include 8,088 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,855 deaths and Taipei City 976.