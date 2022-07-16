US announces NT$3.2 billion arms sale offer to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. officially notified the Taiwan government about a proposed arms sale package worth NT$3.2 billion (US$108 million) on Saturday (July 16).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote in a press release that the package consists of spare parts and technical support for tanks and armored vehicles. This marks the fifth arms sale proposal under the Joe Biden administration and the fourth in 2022.

MOFA welcomed the news and thanked the U.S. government for continuing to honor its promise to enhance the security of Taiwan, according to the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances. It wrote the deal “fully demonstrates the U.S. government’s high concern for Taiwan’s national defense needs.”

“In the face of China’s continued military expansion and provocations, Taiwan is highly determined to defend itself,” wrote MOFA. “Our government has also continuously reinforced self-defense capabilities and asymmetric warfare abilities to keep the country safe with strengthened national defense and deepen the close security partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.”

In response to the announcement, the Ministry of National Defense wrote that it expects the deal to take effect in a month. It expressed “sincere gratitude” to the U.S. for making the offer, stressing that maintaining existing equipment is equally important as buying new weapons.

The Office of the President also issued a press release thanking the U.S. for the deal.