Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global drywall and gypsum board market size was US$ 55.1 billion in 2021. The global drywall and gypsum board market is forecast to reach US$ 105.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing initiatives for infrastructural development in the commercial and residential sector are driving the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market. In addition, growing efforts from the governments of various nations to boost urbanization will propel the growth of the drywall and gypsum board market.

The benefits of the drywall and gypsum board, such as time-efficiency and economical construction techniques are likely to boost the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market.

The growing standards of living of the urban population will benefit the global drywall and gypsum board market. In addition, rising demand for interior decoration of residential and commercial buildings will accelerate the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market.

The high cost of investments may limit the growth of the drywall and gypsum board market. Furthermore, growing disposable income and increasing urban population will accelerate the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered the drywall and gypsum board market. The government across various nations has imposed a complete lockdown in seriously impacted areas. As a result, it created several obstacles for maintaining the supply chain. Moreover, the construction segment suffered a significant loss because of the lack of labor and social distance. Thus, it negatively affected the global drywall and gypsum board market.

In addition, various people registered job loss due to the pandemic. As a result, it affected living standards. Thus, the demand for drywall and gypsum board from the residential sector declined significantly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific drywall and gypsum board market is forecast to hold dominance, followed by North America and Europe. It is due to the presence of a large population in these regions. In addition, growing urbanization in emerging countries like India and China is forecast to benefit the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

Knauf Middle East

Gypsemna Co. LLC

Global Mining Co. LLC

Gulf Gypsum Co

National Gypsum Co

Etex Group

Lafarge Group

Saint – Gobain Gyproc India Ltd

Taishan Gypsum Co.

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

Kingspan Group plc

Winstone Wallboards Limited

Supress Products, LLC

Gyptec Iberica.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global drywall and gypsum board market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Based on the product

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Based on the application

Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

