Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global drywall and gypsum board market size was US$ 55.1 billion in 2021. The global drywall and gypsum board market is forecast to reach US$ 105.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing initiatives for infrastructural development in the commercial and residential sector are driving the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market. In addition, growing efforts from the governments of various nations to boost urbanization will propel the growth of the drywall and gypsum board market.
The benefits of the drywall and gypsum board, such as time-efficiency and economical construction techniques are likely to boost the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market.
The growing standards of living of the urban population will benefit the global drywall and gypsum board market. In addition, rising demand for interior decoration of residential and commercial buildings will accelerate the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market.
The high cost of investments may limit the growth of the drywall and gypsum board market. Furthermore, growing disposable income and increasing urban population will accelerate the growth of the global drywall and gypsum board market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered the drywall and gypsum board market. The government across various nations has imposed a complete lockdown in seriously impacted areas. As a result, it created several obstacles for maintaining the supply chain. Moreover, the construction segment suffered a significant loss because of the lack of labor and social distance. Thus, it negatively affected the global drywall and gypsum board market.
In addition, various people registered job loss due to the pandemic. As a result, it affected living standards. Thus, the demand for drywall and gypsum board from the residential sector declined significantly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific drywall and gypsum board market is forecast to hold dominance, followed by North America and Europe. It is due to the presence of a large population in these regions. In addition, growing urbanization in emerging countries like India and China is forecast to benefit the regional market.
Competitors in the Market
USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ
Knauf Middle East
Gypsemna Co. LLC
Global Mining Co. LLC
Gulf Gypsum Co
National Gypsum Co
Etex Group
Lafarge Group
Saint – Gobain Gyproc India Ltd
Taishan Gypsum Co.
Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd
Kingspan Group plc
Winstone Wallboards Limited
Supress Products, LLC
Gyptec Iberica.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global drywall and gypsum board market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
Based on the product
Wallboard
Ceiling Board
Pre-decorated Board
Based on the application
Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
Based on region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
